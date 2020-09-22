Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Nabis, Greenlane, EVIO

Here are the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry.

Nabis Sees Another Board Resignation

Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF) confirmed the resignation of Dr. Safiya Lyn-Lassiter from the board of directors effective Wednesday, Sept. 16.

The news comes on the heels of James Tworek's decision to step down from Nabis' board just a few weeks after he opted to join it.

Nevertheless, the Vancouver-based company reported solid second quarter results, revealing its quarterly retail revenue amounted to roughly CA$4 million, up by 73% compared to the prior quarter of 2020.

Greenlane Revamps Sales & Marketing In North America And Europe

Cannabis retailer Greenlane Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN), which earlier this year partnered with the San Francisco entrepreneur and rapper Berner over a Vibes Rolling Paper line, made some changes to its team of sales executives.

The Boca Raton, Florida-based company tapped Michael Cellucci as president of sales and marketing in North America.

Cellucci is a CPG veteran with over two decades of experience in the tobacco industry. Previously, he served as President at Drew Estate: The Rebirth of Cigars.

During his time in Quality Importers and Xikar International, he held several executive positions.

Cellucci is "thrilled" to bring his "knowledge of the highly-regulated tobacco industry to the dynamic cannabis sector."

The seller of cannabis accessories and specialty vaporization products also opted to appoint another tobacco expert, Michael Ouwendijk, to oversee Greenlane's sales and marketing strategies in Europe as director.

Prior to this, he was ST Dupont's Country Manager for Northern Europe.

Ouwendijk sharpened his sales and marketing skills while serving in several companies, including Villiger Cigars, Mattel, and Imperial Tobacco.

"We're thrilled to add such incredible talent with direct and pertinent experience from the cigar and tobacco industry to our team," Greenland CEO Aaron LoCascio said Monday.

EVIO Names Chris Boudreau Strategic Consultant

Cannabis testing company EVIO Inc. (PINK: EVIO) named Chris Boudreau, its strategic consultant.

Besides bringing an abundance of connection and resources required to conduct a new strategic plan to boost EVIO's growth, Boudreau would help in "repositioning the company to boost marketing, increase sales and improve margins," the company said Tuesday.

During his time in the cannabis industry, Boudreau developed several ventures, including a retail cannabis delivery company, 1-800-CANNABIS, and Calyx, a business-to-business (B2B) wholesale distribution company, to name a few.

He also founded Driven Deliveries (OTCQB: DRVD), which acquired several cannabis businesses over the year, including Mozen Inc. and Budee Inc.

Boudreau currently serves as chair of The Cannabis Chamber of Commerce's board.