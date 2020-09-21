Harvest Health, MariMed Each Open New Cannabis Dispensaries

Vertically integrated cannabis company Harvest Health & Recreation Inc. (CSE: HARV) (OTCQX: HRVSF) has cut the ribbon on yet another dispensary in Arizona.

The new store - located at 2017 W Peoria Avenue in Phoenix – is the company’s 15th location in The Grand Canyon State.

Steve White, the CEO of the Tempe-headquartered company, said Monday the company is "pleased" to extend its footprint to one of its "core markets."

Last week, Fibonacci Brands confirmed it had bought Harvest Health's Darwin Brands to "execute" its vision; "to reintroduce humanity to cannabis, with integrity, so everyone can 'Enjoy with Confidence,'" stated the company's founder James George.

MariMed Announces Grand Opening Of Third Adult-Use Store In Illinois

Separately, MariMed Inc. (OTCQX: MRMD) also opted to launch another retail location.

The Norwood, Massachusetts-based company obtained approval from the Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation to launch its third adult-use dispensary in the state.

The new store - located at 800 South 45th Street in Mount Vernon - begins operating Monday, Sept. 21., under the Thrive brand. A ceremony is scheduled for Friday, Sept. 25.

MariMed VP of Retail Operations Gorgi Naumovski said the facility in Mt Vernon will create "approximately 25 local jobs" and contribute to MariMed's "increasing revenue in Illinois's lucrative adult-use legal cannabis market."

A fourth retail location for adult-use is in the works, pending all regulatory approvals.

Last week, MariMed obtained approval from the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission to sell recreational cannabis in its Middleborough-based dispensary.

Besides the retail license, the company also received cultivation and production licenses for its 70,000-square-foot cannabis manufacturing facility in New Bedford.

Courtesy images