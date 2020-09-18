Namaste Launches VendorLink, CannMart Features Canada Puffin Accessories

Cannabis e-commerce company Namaste Technologies Inc. (TSXV: N) (OTCMKTS: NXTTF) announced Friday the introduction of its marketplace platform – VendorLink.

The new platform allows brands and vendors to sell their cannabis accessories directly to CannMart customers.

By utilizing VendorLink, brand and vendors can upload their product suites to CannMart.com, a Namaste subsidiary.

The company said that Canadian hardware company Canada Puffin would be the first brand to use it.

According to its latest earnings report, net segment revenue for CannMart rose approximately 1500% year-over-year to CA$2.4 million (US$1.8 million) in the second quarter of 2020.

Meni Morim, the CEO of Toronto-based company, said they are “thrilled to present VendorLink as the answer for cannabis accessory vendors large and small, looking to introduce their products.”

Namaste has been developing the platform for the past two years, Morim noted.

“Our debut partner, Canada Puffin, is the perfect brand to celebrate this launch with, as a dedicated proponent of both cannabis and Canadian culture,” added Morim.

Canada Puffin focuses on producing handblown glass as well as natural maple pipes and accessories.

Dale Falkenstein, who helms Canada Puffin, called Namaste’s VendorLink a “great way” to bring accessories to “cannabis-positive Canadians.”

“We look forward to expanding our presence through the Namaste network and are excited to be featured within this marketplace amongst some of the most notable brands in the industry,” added CEO Falkenstein.

