Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Target Capital, Folium, New Wave, Curaleaf, Cresco, Vibe, 22nd Century Group

Here’s the summary of the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry.

Target Capital Names 2 Directors

Target Capital Inc. — doing business as CBi2 Capital — named enlisted Ron Hozjan and Theo Zunich as directors.

Hozjan spent more than two decades as a senior financial officer and has over thirty years of experience in the oil and gas sector. He is a Chartered Professional Accountant and a director in several companies, including YSS Corp., a public cannabis retailer, and Aither Ingredient Corp, to name a few.

Zunich, who served as YSS Corp's President and CEO, spent more than ten years in investment banking. He also brings vast experience in the cannabis, energy, and technology industries.

The Calgary, Alberta-based company focusing on cannabis investment strategies announced new additions to the company's leadership team would "enhance the Company's ability to evaluate and consummate a transaction in the broader cannabis industry."

Folium Biosciences Names Kris High Its First CCO

CBD manufacturer Folium Biosciences welcomed Kris High to its ranks, naming him its first Chief Commercialization Officer.

Previously, High served at Devro, Inc., as Head of Market Development, Americas and Global Commercial Effectiveness, and Whitehall Specialties as Vice President International.

The CEO and co-founder of the Colorado Springs-based company, Kashif Shan, said that the Folium needs a CCO that “possesses both deep experience in the food, beverage, pharma, and pet verticals as well as proven success in worldwide markets.”

New Wave Holdings Names New CEO And Confirms Board Changes

New Wave Holdings Corp. (CSE: SPOR) (PINK: TRMNF) opted to name Daniel Fox as CEO and to tap Diego Gianelli to the board.

The Toronto-based investment issuer focusing on emerging sectors, including psychedelics, thanked former interim CEO Clayton Fisher, who stepped down from the Director's role, on his contributions.

Fox brings extensive corporate, entrepreneurial, and public company experience.

Gianelli has over two decades of progressive global leadership experience who held a number of marketing, sales, and general management positions at companies such as Tim Hortons and Starbucks.

"We are pleased to share the appointment of Daniel and Diego," New Wave president Trumbull Fisher said, calling the new additions "specialists in consumer-packaged goods which a key area that the Company will benefit from."

Curaleaf Appoints Talley Wettlaufer To Lead Its Retail Team

Vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator company Curaleaf Holdings, Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) appointed Talley Wettlaufer as the Senior Vice President of Retail, succeeding Chris Melillo.

Wettlaufer has more than twenty years of experience in global merchandising, retail expansion, and profit and loss management.

She worked for several brands during her career, including Grassroots Cannabis, J. Crew, Abercrombie & Fitch, and Petco.

Joe Bayern, Curaleaf’s President, is “extremely pleased” that Wettlaufer opted to join them as the company “continues on its growth trajectory.”

In addition, last month, the Wakefield, Massachusetts company launched its 90th store in the country.

Wettlaufer said Thursday, she is “honored to be selected” to oversee the Curaleaf’s retail team.

Cresco Strengthens Leadership Team With 3 Promotions

Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBF), which recently revealed it posted record adjusted EBITDA of $16.5 million in the second quarter, announced Thursday a set of promotions.

The Chicago-based vertically integrated multistate cannabis operators opted to promote David Gacom, Melissa Wagamon, and Sean McAlister to regionally focused president positions.

Gacom, who would oversee West Region, including California and Arizona, as Regional President, brings over two decades of experience in leadership roles. He spent 13 years serving at The Kraft Heinz Company, holding several management positions.

Wagamon was named VP of Brand Marketing to Regional President for the Great Lakes region, including Illinois and Michigan. Prior to the promotion, she spent years managing the development of the company's wholesale brands.

McAlister has been promoted to Regional President of Sales for Emerging Markets, including Massachusetts, New York, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Maryland, as well as National Accounts. Prior to this, he served as EVP of Sales.

"David, Melissa, and Sean have the knowledge, skills, and expertise to be our leaders on the ground in markets, constantly focusing on operational execution, creating efficiencies, solving the needs of our customers and launching our brands in markets the right way," the company' CEO and co-founder Charlie Bachtell commented.

Vibe Names Gordon Anderson To Board

Vibe Bioscience Ltd. (CSE: VIBE) (PINK: VBSCF) tapped Gordon Anderson to the board of directors. The move took place on the heels of Vibe's closing an acquisition of Ventura Cannabis and Wellness Corp.'s (CSE: VCAN) Santa Rosa, California-based facility.

Anderson, who replaces Jim Meloche, is a seasoned entrepreneur with over 45 years of finance experience.

He currently serves as the President of the Freestyle Group of Companies, the Sacramento, California-based company said Thursday.

In addition, he held leadership roles in sixteen publicly traded companies and a number of private companies.

22nd Century Group Appoints Michael Koganov To its Board

22nd Century Group Inc. (NYSE American: XXII) revealed Thursday the appointment of Intellebio LLC co-founder Michael Koganov, Sc.D., Ph.D. to its board to serve as Chair of its Scientific and Technical Advisory Committee.

In addition, he would also serve as the Finance Committee's member.

Dr. Koganov is a seasoned expert in the development of natural products while utilizing plant biotechnology. He also has expertise in physico-chemistry, biochemistry, bioelectrochemistry, and biotechnology.

"Michael has been a trusted scientific leader and key advisor to many science-driven organizations and will make a great addition to our team of experienced and talented Board members," 22nd Century CEO James Mish said.