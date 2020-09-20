New Cannabis Products: CBD-Infused Tea, Cannabinoid Powder, And THC Mints

As the cannabis market expands, it's hard to keep track of the many products that launch every week. Benzinga put together a short list of some of the most interesting new cannabis items.

ONEArmenia’s CBD Tea

ONEArmenia and Good Company Tea have collaborated on a CBD-infused tea blend to support a global community of change-makers. The goal is to raise the standard of living in Armenia.

30% of proceeds of No 36° CBD-Infused Tea Blend will be donated to ONEArmenia’s efforts in supporting fair trade employment across the nation.

An organic Armenian white mint tea, No 36° Blend is named after the 36th letter of the Armenian alphabet and celebrates the nation’s ancient tea traditions with indigenous ingredients to the nation.

“We chose the flavors of this blend to represent the rich history of Armenia, resulting in a delicious tea that infuses the highest-quality CBD with some of my favorite local ingredients, such as yarrow flower and Damascan rose. I’m very proud to be using this opportunity to further a new conversation in Armenia about fair trade and raising the standard of living,” Patrick Sarkissian, founder of ONEArmenia, told Benzinga.

Trulieve’s New TruPowder Flavors

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (OTCQX: TCNNF) added two new flavors, Vanilla Cream and Lemon, to its TruPowder line. TruPowder is a nano-encapsulated cannabinoid powder.

Nano-sized medicines are known for increased bioavailability and fast onset time, making it a great option for many patients.

“Trulieve is committed to continually expanding our variety of high-quality cannabis products," said Valda Coryat, chief marketing officer at Trulieve. "Patients looking to receive the powerful effects of oral medical cannabis with a rapid onset time may greatly enjoy our TruPowder line. We are happy to introduce these new flavor choices for fast, discreet relief in a versatile product form.”

Lowell’s THC Mints

Lowell Herb Co. launched its first-ever edible: Old Fashioned THC Mints. Currently available in traditional peppermint flavor, each mint contains 2.5mg of THC and uses all-natural, vegan, non-GMO, fair trade ingredients

“As one of California's beloved cannabis brands, we only consider launching new products that will live up to the Lowell standard. We spent the past year developing our first edible, ensuring we could create the perfect microdose mint," David Elias, Lowell Farms co-founder and CEO, told Benzinga. "We were able to create our hand-crafted Old Fashion mints using only all-natural ingredients to deliver a delicious peppermint flavor without any THC aftertaste. We are thrilled to announce the launch of this new product, and we can’t wait to share our mints with our loyal customers."

