Nial DeMena, Michael Aiello And Mike Pavlak Join This Week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga is gearing up for yet another exciting edition of The Benzinga Cannabis Hour on Thursday afternoon.

Guests include:

Nial DeMena, CEO, Manna Molecular

Michael M. Aiello, Managing Partner, Centri Business Consulting

Mike Pavlak, CEO, Stash Stock with Sales Account Executive Scott Moazzen

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. Or, visit BZCannabisHour.com and join the live chat to have your questions answered in real time.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.