Parallel's Surterra Texas Teams Up With Telehealth Platform Heally

Parallel's Surterra Texas has partnered with telehealth platform Heally to provide Texans seeking medical cannabis evaluations and prescriptions with easy access to doctors.

"With our partnership with Heally, Surterra Texas can now offer Texans a convenient and confidential way to see doctors who can determine if cannabis is right for them and to participate in the Texas Compassionate Use Program," Surterra Texas' President Marcus Ruark said in a prepared statement.

The Heally's innovative technology solution would connect Texas patients with medical experts, "to answer their questions without leaving their home," Ruark added .

Parallel's Austin, Texas-based division launched in July. It offers lotions, topical patches, vaporizers, theragels, and tinctures, including Tranquil, a 19:1 CBD: THC ratio; Serene, a 4:1 CBD: THC ratio; and Soothe, a 1:1 CBD: THC ratio.

Heally CEO Greg Rovner said the company is "excited" to team up with one of three cannabis companies certified in Texas' Compassionate Use Program.

"Surterra's commitment to high-quality medical cannabis and an outstanding patient experience represents an ideal match to our mission of improving the quality of life of patients through natural remedies," commented Rovner.

Last month, Parallel agreed to collaborate with Cannabis LAB to develop several educational programs for cannabis industry professionals in Florida, including podcasts and speaker series, to name a few.

Courtesy image