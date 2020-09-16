Rubicon Enters Canada 2.0. Market Via Licensing Deal With Wildflower

Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) has partnered with Wildflower Brands Inc. (CSE: SUN) on a brand licensing deal.

Wildflower has agreed to license its brand and intellectual property to Vancouver, British Columbia-based Rubicon. Rubicon will manufacture Wildflower's products, including CBD Relief Sticks and CBD Cool Sticks in Canada.

The product launch is scheduled for the first half of 2021.

In addition, Rubicon is debuting in the so-called 2.0 market. CEO Jesse McConnell shared the company's enthusiasm regarding the partnership with Wildflower.

"Our agreement with Wildflower fits inside our portfolio of premium products and allows us to leverage our sales, marketing, and operating expertise," McConnell said, adding that Canada's market for topicals is "still greenfield."

Meanwhile, Rubicon recently released its second-quarter financial update revealing a 140% sequential increase in gross revenue to CA$1.2 million for the period.

The company also managed to decrease its net loss over the year, from CA$3.8 million to CA$1.8 million.

"Our team at Rubicon Organics achieved a number of very significant milestones," commented McConnell.

