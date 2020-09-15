Livingstone Introduces Sharp Capital Advisors To Support Cannabis Businesses

Livingstone Partners introduced a new affiliate focused exclusively on the cannabis industry.

Sharp Capital Advisors is poised to provide best-in-class transaction advice and execution of deals, the Chicago-based company noted Tuesday.

Livingstone's co-founder and Managing Partner Stephen Miles would helm the boutique advisory firm.

The seasoned investment banker, who has over 25 years of experience in M&A and placements of institutional debt and equity, said that "access to experienced financial professionals will increase exponentially in importance," as the cannabis industry matures.

Steven Ernest, who serves as Managing Partner in Chicago, said that the new firm will not be "transactional by nature."

He is "pleased" to join Sharp, as they are "focused on developing long-term, mutually rewarding relationships with our clients."

Anticipations are that in the following five years, the legal cannabis industry would grow to $30B sector, the press release said.

Rebecca Hawkinson, who is also a Managing Partner in Chicago, explained that the cannabis industry provides "upwards of 20% returns to investors who align themselves with successful operators in brick-and-mortar retail, as well as cultivation/manufacturing," as its "rapidly emerging sector in commercial real estate."

Courtesy image