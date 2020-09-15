Banners In The Sky For Cannabis Legalization: Is Social-Distanced Advocacy The New Normal?

Election Day 2020 is going to be a big day for cannabis across the country. Voters in Arizona, Montana, South Dakota, and New Jersey will get their say on adult-use legalization. And, with social distancing still in effect, advocates and organizations spreading the message are looking for new ways to reach voters.

Educational events brand Accelerate Cannabis is one of a handful of organizations turning to eye-catching advocacy. For the past two weekends, the firm — which focuses on licensing and the expansion of emerging markets — paid for a flying banner plane ad in support of the legalization ballot.

“With everyone stuck in their media silos, we needed a way to reach millions in the State and make sure there were clear and coherent arguments presented for legalization,” said principal Ellie Siegel. “There’s polling support for legalization in our State, but so much can go wrong and we need to open a dialogue to those on the other side. We are drawing attention to the specific advocacy coalition being built through NJCAN2020.”

NJCAN2020 is a lobbying coalition formed by the ACLU, NAACP, Drug Policy Action, Law Enforcement Action Partnership, and other groups that have dedicated years to spreading a responsible legalization platform in New Jersey.

With less than two months left until a critical election, political action may look a little different as groups wrestle with how to reach a broad audience beyond TV, radio, billboards, and Internet algorithms.

“It’s been amazing so far,” Siegel continued. “Everyday people are engaging with us on social media and industry partners have a way of sharing their brand with newcomers to the space.”

Why It Matters

Cannabis reform in New Jersey came close to passing in 2019. Yet, legal roadblocks in medical expansion and uncertainty about how the new Cannabis Regulatory Commission will operate have kept advocates and entrepreneurs on edge.

New Jersey is the country’s most densely populated State and experts see it as a catalyst for the whole Northeast corridor.

Siegel said, “for the thousands of us waiting for the legal cannabis industry to expand in our region, the time is now to have the conversations with anyone who can help get this across the finish line.”

For more information check out the Aerial Advocacy Campaign at www.acceleratecannabis.com.

Courtesy photos.