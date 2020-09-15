Fibonacci Obtains Darwin From Harvest Health, 'Executes Darwin's Vision'

Fibonacci Brands is purchasing cannabis company Darwin Brands from Harvest Health and Recreation (OTC: HRVSF).

Fibonacci Brands founder James George said the goal is "to execute the vision of Darwin: to reintroduce humanity to cannabis, with integrity, so everyone can ‘Enjoy with Confidence.’”

Darwin’s product offering includes Caramel Hard Candies, Seriously Good Gummies, and award-winning vapes. In addition, products are available in three series — Origin, Evolution, and Voyager.

The Arizona-based company noted it would resume production and distribution soon.

Fibonacci’s team consists of cannabis and marketing veterans. The brand is also known for its icon: a lifelike lion in a vintage suit, named Darwin.

“We have a big vision: to provide every consumer that comes into contact with cannabis their best possible experience through products they trust and brands they love, no matter the occasion,” continued George. “Our desire to fulfill cannabis consumers’ needs fires our purpose.”

According to a Tuesday update, the company is in talks with several producers within the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia.

