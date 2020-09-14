Playboy Launches CBD Line To Boost Sexual Pleasure

Playboy Enterprises Inc. introduced a new broad-spectrum CBD-based product line.

The Los Angeles enterprise, founded by the late Hugh Hefner, opted to expand its existing line of sexual wellness consumer products with an arousal spray, an intimacy gel, and a bath bomb.

The product line — simply dubbed CBD by Playboy — comes on the heels of a three-part education course designed in partnership with women's health start-up Allbodies.

The course, as well as the new products, focuses on intimacy, enhancing sexual pleasure, and the "biology behind orgasms," the press release said.

Playboy's CBD products are developed to help those dealing with the "orgasm gap" between men and women.

According to Playboy and some scientific research, 85% of men orgasmed the last time they had sex versus 64% of women who managed to achieve an orgasm.

"Our ambition at Playboy is to help everybody, and everybody explore and pursue pleasure," Anita Little, Playboy Sex & Culture Editor, said Monday. The new CBD line is a part of "our continued effort to help close the orgasm gap," she added.

Allbodies' founder and CEO Lauren Bille seconded Little, highlighting that "Allbodies has always been focused on helping people find more freedom, power, and fun with their body through education."

Meanwhile, in March, Playboy stopped publishing its iconic magazine's print edition in response to the current health crisis.

Courtesy image