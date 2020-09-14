Market Overview

OWC To Distribute Products In The Americas Through Florida's Can IT
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 14, 2020 12:33pm   Comments
OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCPhas inked a distribution deal with Florida-based cannabis and hemp corporation Can IT Industries Inc.

The initial phase of the deal will last for 24 months. It includes Florida, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Oklahoma and Native American Tribal Lands throughout the USA.

The deal will also include Central America, the Caribbean, and South America.

OWC chief executive Ziv Turner is "excited and proud" to team up with Can It, adding that he has "shared and shaped" the company's "vision and goals" with Can IT's head Michael Feldenkrais for the last six years.

He is "confident" that OWC products will end up on shelves in the Americas through Can It's "manufacturing and distribution channels, governmental and healthcare institution business connections."

Feldenkrais explained that patients who utilize medicinal cannabis as a treatment are encountered with "unreliable cannabis products" and the "uncertainty as to what compounds to use."

Can IT partners with "technologies like OWC" to provide patients with a "360-degree approach to achieve this goal," continued Feldenkrais. The deal with OWC is part of a strategy to achieve "our goals," he added.

Meanwhile, the Middle Eastern country has been pawing its way toward establishing its cannabis industry.

In May, Economy Minister Eli Cohen inked the final approval allowing companies in the country to start exporting cannabis products worldwide.

Courtesy image

