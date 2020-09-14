OWC To Distribute Products In The Americas Through Florida's Can IT

OWC Pharmaceutical Research Corp. (OTCQB: OWCP) has inked a distribution deal with Florida-based cannabis and hemp corporation Can IT Industries Inc.

The initial phase of the deal will last for 24 months. It includes Florida, Puerto Rico, Arizona, Oklahoma and Native American Tribal Lands throughout the USA.

The deal will also include Central America, the Caribbean, and South America.

OWC chief executive Ziv Turner is "excited and proud" to team up with Can It, adding that he has "shared and shaped" the company's "vision and goals" with Can IT's head Michael Feldenkrais for the last six years.

He is "confident" that OWC products will end up on shelves in the Americas through Can It's "manufacturing and distribution channels, governmental and healthcare institution business connections."

Feldenkrais explained that patients who utilize medicinal cannabis as a treatment are encountered with "unreliable cannabis products" and the "uncertainty as to what compounds to use."

Can IT partners with "technologies like OWC" to provide patients with a "360-degree approach to achieve this goal," continued Feldenkrais. The deal with OWC is part of a strategy to achieve "our goals," he added.

