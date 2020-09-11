1933 Industries Teams Up With CBD Plus To Distribute Canna Hemp Products

Cannabis consumer packaged goods company 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) has inked a deal with CBD Plus to distribute its Canna Hemp line of wellness products.

The Vancouver company confirmed that MCV Enterprises LLC, which Is doing business as CBD Plus and CBD Plus USA, partnered with its fully-owned subsidiary, Infused MFG. The goal is to market and sell Canna Hemp products in CBD Plus retail stores.

CBD Plus operates more than 120 locations across Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Florida, North Carolina, and Maryland.

1933 Industries noted that Canna Hemp line includes a wide array of hemp and CBD products, including topicals, creams, vapes, elixirs, capsules, dabs, lip balms, as well as pre and post-workout recovery sports products.

1933 Industries' president Eugene Ruiz touted CBD Plus, calling it "a well-respected source of safe, legal, and affordable CBD products."

"CBD Plus and its family of franchisees is proud to announce its relationship with 1933 industries," CBD Plus' CEO Charles Reynolds III said Friday.

Meanwhile, 1933 industries recently tapped its CEO, Paul Rosen, to the board.

Rosen is a co-founder of PharmaCan Capital Corp., which was later rebranded to The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON) (TSX: CRON).

The Canada-based CBD company also opted for some leadership changes, as it appointed Kurt Schmidt as its new CEO.

Schmidt replaced Gorenstein, who remained with the company as Executive Chairman.

