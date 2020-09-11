Pure Harvest Acquires Test Kitchen, Plans To Utilize 'Cutting Edge' Tech

Cannabis and hemp-CBD holding company Pure Harvest Corporate Group Inc. (OTCQB: PHCG) confirmed the acquisition of Colorado-based Test Kitchen Inc.

According to a Friday update, Pure Harvest took over the company specializing in pharmacognosy research last month in exchange for 50,000 shares of restricted stock.

The newly formed entity will utilize “cutting edge” technology and proprietary delivery systems to develop new products, the press release stated.

Test Kitchen co-founder James Rouse said that “being able to create the MAP (Mind Applied Predictability) to direct and augment the performance of everyday life is much needed at this time."

Rouse is also the "Health, Wellness and Lifestyle Advisor" and "Chief Formulator" for Denver-based Test Kitchen.

Pure Harvest said that Test Kitchen intends to launch its living laboratory headquarters for human potential in the vicinity of Golden, Colorado.

“The innovative products we are creating will provide optimization of mind, body, and performance and sustain the highest expression of life…our best life,” Rouse added.

Last month, Pure Harvest acquired Sofa King Medical Wellness Products LLC through the all-stock transaction, approved by the Colorado Marijuana Enforcement Division.

SKM opted to transfer ownership over its six licenses to the company.

In May, Pure Harvest successfully ventured into the CBD pet market by launching a new subsidiary dubbed Wild Pet Blends, oriented toward manufacturing blends utilizing pure Colorado CBD oil.

Courtesy image