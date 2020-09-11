Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Champions + Legends, Proven Media, Bluma, Schwazze, Cronos, Lantern

Here are the latest corporate shake-ups in the cannabis industry:

Jay Glazer Announced Champions + Legends' Founding Partner

American sportswriter Jason Charles "Jay" Glazer was declared Champions + Legends' founding partner.

"I've been dabbling with a lot of different CBD products to try to find one that works, and I finally found one in Champions + Legends," Fox Sports' National Football League insider explained.

The Las Vegas-based sports supplements CBD brand said the Glazer joined a team of "elite sports professionals that share his game-changing experience."

"As a respected athlete, public figure, elite-level personal trainer and vocal advocate for athletes, we couldn't be more excited to welcome Jay," Sonny Mottahed, founder and CEO at Champions + Legends, said Tuesday.

Proven Media Promotes Neko Catanzaro To President

Cannabis public relations firm Proven Media named Neko Catanzaro to the role of president to oversee the launching of new brands and introduce investor capital into the cannabis market.

Catanzaro, who is an expert in international marketing communications, previously spent more than seven years in the Phoenix, Arizona-based company.

During her time in Proven Media, Catanzaro supervised branding and public relations for several publicly traded and privately held companies such as Copperstate Farms, Sol Flower Dispensaries, Best Dispensary, and Talaria Transportation, to name a few.

Catanzaro told Benzinga It's "incredibly rewarding to take on this new leadership role."

"Over the past seven years, I've been privileged to be part of this company as it has grown and evolved with the industry, she said, adding that "this year has been no different.

"I foresee infinite possibilities in this essential market," concluded Catanzaro.

Bluma Tapps Ryan Martin As CEO

Bluma Wellness Inc. (CSE: BWEL.U) has tapped Ryan Martin as its CEO on the heels of the launching of its proprietary e-commerce and seed-to-sale tracking system, dubbed Alleaves, through its wholly-owned subsidiary, One Plant Florida.

The launch is a part of a partnership with Next Choice Advisors., the press release said.

According to a Wednesday update, Martin would helm commercial operations, including carrying out sales and commercial strategies as well as pricing architecture, branding, and marketing.

Martin also serves as Chief Sales Officer at Foley Family Wines and has spent over nine years working with E.&J. Gallo Winery.

Meantime, in June, One Plant Florida launched a dispensary in Port St. Lucie - the company's fourth retail location in Florida.

Schwazze Opts For Leadership and Board Changes

Denver-based Schwazze, which previously did business as Medicine Man Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: SHWZ), shook up its board and opted for some executive appointments to boost business growth.

The company tapped Nirup Krishnamurthy to supervise field business units, including retail, production, cultivation, wholesale sales, and marketing.

Krishnamurthy is named Chief Operating Officer, after serving as the company's Chief Integration and Information Officer. Schwazze welcomed the seasoned executive who also served as United Airlines' CIO earlier this year.

"He is uniquely qualified to drive strategic prioritization and accountability within Schwazze, with a commitment to instilling excellence throughout field operations," chairman and CEO Justin Dye stated Wednesday.

The company also welcomed Jeff Garwood to its Board, to serve on the Audit and Compensation Committees.

Garwood spent three decades working in the finance and operations field. He is also the founder and managing member of Liberation Capital, LLC.

Dye said they are "pleased" that Garwood opted to join the Board.

"I am excited to bring my organizational awareness, research mindset, and business expertise to this emerging industry," commented Garwood.

Cronos Appoints Kurt Schmidt As CEO

Canada-based Cronos Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CRON) opted to replace CEO Mike Gorenstein by appointing Kurt Schmidt.

Gorenstein, who had guided the company since 2016, is named Executive Chairman.

Schmidt is a 30-plus year consumer goods industry veteran. He will also serve as the company's president.

During his career, he helmed Blue Buffalo and Gerber and also held several positions in companies in the sector, including Kraft Heinz and Campbell Soup, to name a few.

Gorenstein is "thrilled to welcome" Kurt, adding he was "immediately clear that he is uniquely suited to drive the Company's next phase of growth."

Meanwhile, despite the current health crisis, Cronos saw its revenue rising 181% over the first quarter of this year.

Lantern Partners Hires MATTIO Communications

Cannabis e-commerce marketplace and home delivery platform, Lantern, which is launched in May, hired MATTIO Communications to oversee its public relations strategy.

The Detroit-based company said Wednesday that MATTIO agreed to work on the communications program that incorporated media outreach via leadership and social media services.

MATTIO would also provide Lantern a suite of services that will support its "mission further cultivate relationships with key multi-state operators."

The suite would also promote the brand among consumers, retailers, and media outlets in the Massacusset, the press release said.

Lantern's President Meredith Mahoney said they "look forward" to collaborate with MATTIO.

Rosie Mattio, Founder and CEO of MATTIO, seconded Mahoney adding their aim is to "help everyday consumers access cannabis in a safe and transparent manner."