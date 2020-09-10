Martha Stewart Introduces CBD Product Line Via Partnership With Canopy Growth

Martha Stewart and Marquee Brands introduced a new line of hemp-derived wellness supplements in collaboration with Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX: WEED) (NYSE: CGC).

Martha Stewart CBD product line includes gummies — Citrus Medley and Berry Medley — as well as softgels and oil drops. The products are developed by Stewart in partnership with Canopy Growth’s scientific team.

The collaboration was initiated in February when Stewart took an advisory role at Canopy Growth. She joined the company as part of the collaboration between Canopy and Sequential Brands Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: SQBG).

Besides human wellness supplements and a gift box, the initial product offering would include the pet line scheduled to launch in the months to come.

“We are already working on the development of a sensible line of CBD products for dogs, and hopefully for cats, and then horses and larger livestock,” Stewart told Forbes earlier this year.

The new line is available for purchase at Canopy Growth’s official website.

“I’ve found that CBD supplements are a simple way to enhance my own health and wellness, especially when it comes to managing the stresses of daily life,” Stewart said Thursday.

She is “proud” of what she accomplished in collaboration with the Smith Falls, Ontario-based company, further explaining that her inspiration were her “favorite recipes and flavor profiles from my greenhouse and gardens.”

“Together, we’re bringing consumers science-backed, premium quality products in elegantly designed and gourmet flavored formats, available at a price point that makes Martha Stewart CBD one of the best values on the market,” commented Canopy Growth’s CEO David Klein.

Courtesy image via Martha Stewart Marketing