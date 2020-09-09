ETF Spotlight On This Week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga's Javier Hasse and Elliot Lane are gearing up for yet another exciting edition of The Benzinga Cannabis Hour, this Thursday, Sept. 10.

Guests include:

Sam Masucci , CEO and Founder ETF Managers Group

, CEO and Founder ETF Managers Group Jason Wilson , Cannabis Reseach & Banking Expert

, Cannabis Reseach & Banking Expert Matt Markiewicz , Managing Director, Innovation Shares

, Managing Director, Innovation Shares Dan Ahrens, COO, AdvisorShares

This week's episode will spotlight ETFs, or exchange-traded funds. The cannabis industry is growing — with legal sales of nearly $15 billion globally in 2019. But stocks in the space have proven to be much more volatile than expected, especially in the past year.

In this context, cannabis ETFs have emerged as a practical possibility to easily diversify an investment and reduce the natural risk of the stock market.

For more coverage on the topic, click here.

Many sources have told Benzinga that the inevitability of overall growth in the sector, coupled with the volatility of company stocks, makes cannabis the ideal industry for this type of investment. In this week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour, we'll find out why.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. Or, visit BZCannabisHour.com and join the live chat to have your questions answered in real time.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.