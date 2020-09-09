Market Overview

Cresco Introduces Good News, New Social Occasion-Based Cannabis Brand
Jelena Martinovic , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 09, 2020 1:10pm   Comments
Multistate cannabis company Cresco Labs (CSE: CL) (OTCQX: CRLBFdisclosed Wednesday it's introducing Good News, it's newest cannabis brand.

The Good News product line includes pre-rolled shorties, disposable vape pens, and gummy edibles, the press release said.

Cresco Labs CCO Greg Butler said they are focused on meeting all types of cannabis consumers' needs and preferences.

He further explained that "there are many social occasions that exist today where cannabis is currently not playing a major role and has historically not been marketed to socially-minded consumers like beer, wine, and spirits have always been."

The company named Good News products by occasion - Me Time (Indica), Brunch (Hybrid), Friyay (Sativa), and Vegas (Sativa) - to help their consumers to select terpenes and strains that suit them best, noted Cory Rothschild, SVP of Brand Marketing.

Following the soft launch in Illinois and California, the company plans to expand Good News footprint to all states it operates in.

Meantime, the Chicago–based company has been expanding its presence in the Prairie State.

Last month it opened its night dispensary in the state. The new store is located in Schaumburg, and it spans 1,500 square feet.

Courtesy image

Posted-In: cannabis industry cannabis sales marijuanaCannabis News

