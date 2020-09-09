Body and Mind Finalizes License Transfer For The Clubhouse Dispensary In Ohio

Body and Mind Inc. (CSE: BAMM) (OTCQB: BMMJ) confirmed Wednesday that it has obtained all regulatory approvals related to the license transfer for a Elyria, Ohio-based dispensary.

Body and Mind CEO Michael Mills said the company will rebrand the store as a Body and Mind dispensary called "The Clubhouse."

The company had operated The Clubhouse dispensary since its launch in 2019.

The Ohio Department of Pharmacy's approval grants Body and Mind access to Ohio costumers, according to the press release.

"We continue to expand our offerings into new states, and we are looking forward to bringing our Body and Mind branded offerings to the Ohio market," Mills said, adding that this is the second license transfer in the previous period.

The Vancouver-based company also expanded its footprint in California and Arkansas by launching two new stores in San Diego and West Memphis.

Other Body and Mind's moves include inking of licensing deals with cannabis accessory and CBD line Her Highness in June, and Sense Distribution, which does business as Shoogies in July.

Under the deal with Shoogies, Body and Mind opted to distribute its products within California.

Courtesy image