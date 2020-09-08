Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aurora, One World Pharma

Here are the latest updates on leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Aurora Names Miguel Martin Its New CEO

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (NYSE: ACB) (TSX: ACB) revealed Tuesday it tapped Miguel Martin to helm the company on the heels of revealing a preliminary unaudited financial report for the fourth quarter of this fiscal year.

Martin, who replaced interim CEO Michael Singer, is a consumer packaged goods professional with a vast experience in the U.S. cannabinoid industry.

Singer stepped down from the role which he held since February.

Martin is elected to oversee the next phase of the company's "business transformation." In addition, his focus will be on the commercial strategy.

"The Aurora Board and I firmly believe that under Miguel's leadership, Aurora's strategic direction going forward will be characterized by leading market performance, sustainable growth, profitability, and value creation for shareholders," Singer said.

Martin is "excited" with the new opportunity, adding he believes they would be "successful both with the current portfolio and emerging margin accretive formats."

One World Pharma Hires Production & Operations Supervisor

One World Pharma Inc. (OTC: OWPC), which named the NBA All-Star player Isiah Thomas as its CEO in June, opted for another leadership change.

The Las Vegas-based company disclosed Tuesday it appointed Robinson Ortega Tafur as its new Production and Operations Supervisor.

Tafur, who has years of experience in growing in Colombia, will oversee the company's farms in the country.

"Mr. Tafur is a welcome addition to the One World Pharma team, and I believe he has the ideal skill set to oversee our new successes in Colombia," stated Thomas adding they are now poised to commence the "production of cannabis ingredients at scale and to commercialize our harvests."

Tafur said he is "honored" to join OWP's team.