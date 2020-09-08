Fox NFL Insider Jay Glazer Partners Up With CBD Company

Supplements company Champions + Legends has partnered with writer and Fox Sports commentator Jay Glazer.

In his new roles as founding partner, Glazer will be involved in the brand's overall vision and long-term growth strategy, while providing social media and content support to the hemp and CBD startup. Glazer joins a team of elite athletes who share his belief in Champions + Legends supplements, like James Harrison, Thor Bjornsson (The Mountain on Game of Thrones), Sara Sigmundsdottir and Adam Ondra, among others.

“I’ve been dabbling with a lot of different CBD products to try to find one that works and I finally found one in Champions + Legends,” Glazer told Benzinga. “It has been a complete game-changer for me. This has actually allowed me to train the last few months. I believe in it. I’ve given it to friends, I’ve tested it on them and it has worked for them.”

Sonny Mottahed, founder and CEO, Champions + Legends explained the partnership stemmed from the respect Glazer generates among the athletic community.

“Jay is an incredible athlete that is trusted by a large community of sports professionals and he understands the unique challenges that come with preparation, performance and recovery,” he said. “These are the issues we are trying to solve for here at Champions + Legends with our specially formulated products designed with athletes in mind. Jay trains at an extremely high level. His voice is respected and his platform is significant; he will be a natural galvanizer for the Champions + Legends brand.”

Courtesy image