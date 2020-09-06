Video: Radio Free Cannabis - The Untold History Of How Africa Brought Cannabis To The Americas

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 14 - The Untold History: How Africa Brought Cannabis to the Americas

A new generation of academic researchers with a focus on cannabis are breaking ground in our understanding of the origins and migration of cannabis across the globe.

Experts in the fields of history, geography, anthropology, and archaeology are uncovering new findings on how people of all cultures integrated cannabis in their societies.

Chris Duvall is a professor of Geography at the University of New Mexico and he is the author of, The African Roots of Marijuana. His research is opening a new perspective on how cannabis comes to Africa and spreads across the continent. Centuries of lost history are coming to light because of Chris's diligent research. Aspiring academics with a passion for cannabis will not want to miss this episode.

See Also

Please send all inquiries to; RadioFreeCannabis@SteveDeAngelo.com

Please kindly donate to the Last Prisoner Project.

Intro Music Soul Majestic.