Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 4, 2020
GAINERS:
- MGC Pharmaceuticals (OTC: MGCLF) shares closed up 48.57% at $0.03
- Australis Capital (OTC: AUSAF) shares closed up 23.04% at $0.13
- SOL Global Investments (OTC: SOLCF) shares closed up 17.64% at $0.59
- Body and Mind (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 12.01% at $0.38
- Grindrod Shipping Hldgs (NASDAQ: GRIN) shares closed up 10.78% at $3.70
- Cansortium (OTC: CNTMF) shares closed up 9.19% at $0.36
- Nine Energy Service (NYSE: NINE) shares closed up 8.7% at $1.25
- Driven Deliveries (OTC: DRVD) shares closed up 7.98% at $0.39
- Khiron Life Sciences (OTC: KHRNF) shares closed up 7.14% at $0.40
- Vireo Health Intl (OTC: VREOF) shares closed up 6.41% at $0.83
- Emerald Health (OTC: EMHTF) shares closed up 5.92% at $0.16
- Harvest Health (OTC: HRVSF) shares closed up 5.35% at $1.28
- TerrAscend (OTC: TRSSF) shares closed up 4.43% at $4.71
- Neptune Wellness Solns (NASDAQ: NEPT) shares closed up 3.23% at $2.56
LOSERS:
- C21 Investments (OTC: CXXIF) shares closed down 14.17% at $0.59
- Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) shares closed down 8.37% at $14.40
- Origin Agritech (NASDAQ: SEED) shares closed down 7.24% at $7.94
- Zelira Therapeutics (OTC: ZLDAF) shares closed down 7.03% at $0.04
- Village Farms Intl (NASDAQ: VFF) shares closed down 5.94% at $5.23
- Aurora Cannabis (NYSE: ACB) shares closed down 5.6% at $8.52
- Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ: MBII) shares closed down 4.72% at $1.21
- Innovative Industrial (NYSE: IIPR) shares closed down 4.49% at $117.64
- Teradyne (NASDAQ: TER) shares closed down 4.06% at $78.60
