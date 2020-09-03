Curaleaf And Greenhouse Group Each Open New Stores

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) announced the grand opening of Curaleaf Brandon in Florida.

The new store — located at 846 E. Brandon Blvd. — is Curaleaf’s 31st location in The Sunshine State. The news comes on the heels of Curaleaf's debut in Utah and the company's launching 90 stores in the country.

Moreover, it's the third new retail location in the Tampa / St. Petersburg / Clearwater metropolitan area, the Wakefield, Massachusetts company opened over the quarter.

"We are committed to creating brands and innovative consumption formats that make cannabis accessible for all," Curaleaf president Joe Bayern stated Thursday.

Florida patients have given Curaleaf "tremendously positive feedback on our Select and Curaleaf products," he added.

The company intends to reach Tampa Bay's patients with the new product offering, including edibles, which were recently approved by the states' regulatory body.

Separately, Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) became the first cannabis company in the state to launch an assortment of edible cannabis products, following regulatory approval.

Greenhouse Group Opens First Adult-Use Store In Skokie, Illinois

Meanwhile, in Illinois, Greenhouse Group is poised to launch a 15,000 square-foot store.

The new retail space is located at 10000 Skokie Boulevard in Skokie.

The ribbon-cutting on the first adult-use dispensary in Skokie is scheduled for Thursday, Sept.3.

CEO Mitch Kahn touted "unparalleled expertise" in providing customers "safe and effective" cannabis products, including flower, vapes, extracts, oils, topicals, concentrates and edibles.

Greenhouse Skokie is also expected to promote the Blues Brothers x Grassroots product line created in collaboration with Belushi's Farm, featured in "Growing Belushi," a three-part Discovery series starring Jim Belushi.

Grassroots, acquired by Curaleaf in July, boosted Curaleaf’s operational, processing, and cultivation capacities to 30 processing and 22 cultivation facilities as well as 89 dispensaries.

Courtesy image