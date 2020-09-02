Mark Passerini, Michael Gruber And Sumit Mehta Join This Week's Benzinga Cannabis Hour

Benzinga's Patrick Lane and Elliot Lane are gearing up for yet another exciting edition of The Benzinga Cannabis Hour, this Thursday, Sept. 3.

Guests include:

Mark Passerini, CEO, Mission Cannabis

Michael Gruber, Managing Partner, Salveo Capital

Sumit Mehta, CEO, Mazakali

Among the topics slated to be discussed include the challenges of raising capital; how cannabis has changed due to the Covid-19 pandemic; and what are some of the surprises these pros have seen in this burgeoning industry.

The Benzinga Cannabis Hour is produced every week and brings together top executives, entrepreneurs, and experts from all corners of the cannabis industry. Each show features three or more guests from a broad spectrum of expertise in cannabis.

To tune in, click subscribe on the official Benzinga YouTube channel on Thursday at 4 p.m. EST. Or, visit BZCannabisHour.com and join the live chat to have your questions answered in real time.

Cannabis Hour is also published on most major podcasting platforms, including Spotify, Google Podcasts, Breaker, Pocket Casts, and more.