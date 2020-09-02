AltMed Enterprises Expands To Ohio Via Deal With Main Street Health

Alternative Medical Enterprises LLC opted to team up with Main Street Health to introduce MÜV medical cannabis line in Ohio.

According to a Tuesday’s update, Main Street received the Ohio Certificate of Operation in May.

The license allowed Main Street Health to process medicinal cannabis.

AltMed’s CEO and Chairman Mike Smullen said they are “excited” to launch their MÜV line in Ohio, which is “a burgeoning market.”

Smullen explained that the demand for medical cannabis in the state is “growing exponentially”, while they are poised to serve patients with their “award-winning therapies.”

Main Street Health’s Member/Manager, Sara Presler, noted that “Main Street Health and MÜV are well-positioned to meet the needs of Ohio’s medical cannabis patients.”

The MÜV offering includes a wide range of products, such as MÜV PURE Vape Pens and Tinctures, which are already available, as well as Capsules, MÜV concentrates, Transdermal patches, and Transdermal gels that are coming soon.

Dan Raymond, Main Street Health’s Member/Manager, emphasized the are “proud to employ local talent and leadership.”

To date, Ohio saw $100 million worth of medical cannabis sold. Moreover, there are more than 4,400 medical cannabis employees within the state.

