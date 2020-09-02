Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Medical Marijuana, Sproutly, Akerna, Newfront, 1933 Industries, IGNITE

Here are the latest updates on leadership changes within the cannabis industry.

Medical Marijuana Shakes-Up Executive Team

Medical Marijuana Inc. (OTC: MJNA) confirmed several changes to its executive team, including a promotion for former HempMeds’ President Todd Morrow to the company’s Chief Financial and Information Officer position.

It also named Michelle Sides, Esq. its Chief Legal Officer.

Finally, the San Diego-based cannabis company tapped Robert A. Wells Jr. as its Vice President of Finance.

Wells also served at DC Labs & EQyss Grooming Products as both CFO and COO and as CFO at San Diego Padres, where he spent 16 years.

“Our company is well supported by its employees and thus far we’ve been able to curate some of the most talented professionals in the industry,” said Medical Marijuana’s CEO Dr. Stuart Titus.

The moves come just weeks after network marketing veteran Mike Hartman joined a subsidiary’s Sports Team.

Sproutly Confirms Board Reorganization

Vancouver-based Sproutly Canada, Inc. (CSE: SPR) (OTCQB: SRUTF) named Constantine Constandis Audit Committee Chairman after serving as Board Chairman. Sproutly CEO Arup Sen has been appointed to the position of Chairman of the Board.

In June, the company saw some board shake-ups, including Justin Kates' and Michael Bellas' resignations.

CannaCraft Appoints Angela Pih As CMO And Ron Gray VP Of Sales

Cannabis manufacturer CannaCraft which expanded its board of directors in May, disclosed that Angela Pih and Ron Gray joined their team as Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President of Sales.

Pih is an experienced marketer who spent over twenty years serving as an executive for cannabis, fashion, beauty, wellness, and premium brands.

Her work at the cannabis brand Papa & Barkley made it to the Green Entrepreneur's list of "Top 25 Cannabis Brands that Killed it in Marketing."

Gray sharpened his leadership skills for over two decades. Prior to this, he served at Papa & Barkley as SVP of Sales.

Jim Hourigan, the company's CEO, is "excited" with the teams' newest additions.

"Angela and Ron's experience in cannabis and consumer goods will be instrumental as we continue to grow our wellness and recreational brands," Hourigan stated Monday.

Cybin Welcomes Taps Doug Drysdale As CEO

Cybin Corp, a psychedelics-focused life sciences company, tapped Doug Drysdale as CEO.

The pharma veteran has over thirty years of experience in the health care sector.

Drysdale told Forbes that he opted to join the industry because “psychedelics have been put on the back burner for 50 years and are now having a Renaissance.”

Meanwhile, in July, the psychedelic and nutraceutical brand teamed up with IntelGenx to formulate an oral dissolving film for psilocybin consumption.

Akerna Part Ways With Ample Organics’ John Prentice

The founder of Ample Organics, John Prentice, parted ways with Akerna (NASDAQ: KERN) just months after the cannabis compliance technology provider acquired his company for $45 million.

Prentice expressed his disagreement with the company’s senior management team in a public statement, emphasizing that Jessica Billingsley should resign, as reported by the New Cannabis Ventures.

“I asked that a rigorous search be started to find a candidate with the requisite experience and skills to lead this company forward and to correct a decade of bad decisions,” said Prentice in the statement. “She declined to do so.”

Akerna confirmed Prentice’s departure highlighting that “current circumstances globally have placed an incredible amount of stress on most people, businesses, and relationships.”

Newfront Welcomes Mindy Joslin

Newfront, a San Francisco-based insurance brokerage, tapped Mindy Joslin.

Prior to this, Joslin worked for HUB International, focusing on the cannabis sector.

She has a vast experience in insurance, including risk mitigation as well as commercial and cannabis sectors.

Newfront's Head of Agribusiness, Seth Word, said Wednesday they are "delighted" that Joslin joined their team. "Ms. Joslin's base in San Diego provides us a platform for extending our reach southwards and ensures that we have the local knowledge to provide the best possible client experience."

1933 Industries Appoints CEO Paul Rosen To Board

Vertically-integrated cannabis consumer packaged goods company 1933 Industries Inc. (CSE: TGIF) (OTCQX: TGIFF) reported Wednesday that its CEO Paul Rosen has appointed to the board.

Rosen co-founded PharmaCan Capital Corp., which was later rebranded to The Cronos Group (NASDAQ: CRON)(TSX: CRON). While there, he served as President and CEO.

He is also the founder and former CEO and Chairman of Tidal Royalty Corporation.

"My appointment as CEO has helped accelerate positive change at 1933 Industries," stated Rosen, adding that as a board member, he would have the "opportunity to further assist in strengthening the company's performance."

IGNITE International Names COO John Schaefer President

Dan Bilzerian's IGNITE International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ) (OTCQX: BILZF), which recently expanded its board, announced it has named its current COO John Schaefer, the company's President, replacing Lester Lee, who resigned.

The decision is effective Sept.1, according to a Wednesday's update.

Schaefer has more than 25 years of experience in leading operations within manufacturing, bio-science, agriculture, and retail sectors.

"I am pleased to be appointed President and continue my role as the Chief Operating Officer at a very exciting time in the life of IGNITE," commented Schaefer.