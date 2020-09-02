The Pure US Cannabis ETF Started Trading Today: Here Are Its Holdings

The AdvisorShares Pure US Cannabis ETF (NYSE: MSOS) started trading on Wednesday, becoming the first U.S.-listed active ETF focused solely on American cannabis companies.

This is the sponsor’s second cannabis ETF, following the AdvisorShares Pure Cannabis ETF (NYSE: YOLO), which invests into cannabis companies in multiple geographies.

According to the issuer, the new ETF “seeks long-term capital appreciation by investing entirely in legal, domestic cannabis equity securities. MSOS’ domestic equity strategy allows this active ETF to allocate its underlying portfolio among multi-state operator (MSO) companies as well as other U.S.-based cannabis-focused areas such a REITs, cannabidiol (CBD), pharmaceutical and hydroponics.”

AdvisorShares COO Dan Ahrens, who already manages YOLO and the AdvisorShares Vice ETF (NYSE: ACT), will be in charge of MSOS as well.

“We are pleased to offer MSOS in addition to YOLO which we believe responds further to meeting investors’ demands for more U.S. cannabis investment exposure,” said Ahrens. “We believe that the U.S. clearly represents the most attractive opportunity for cannabis investment and remains an exponentially larger market than the Canadian cannabis market. We feel strongly that our active portfolio management serves as the most advantageous way to invest in the emerging cannabis space.”

MSOS’s Holdings

Check out MSOS’ holdings and their portfolio weight below.

Curaleaf Holdings Inc Swap Rec (OTC: CURLF) - 9%

(OTC: CURLF) - 9% Green Thumb Industries Swap Rec (OTC: GTBIF) - 9%

(OTC: GTBIF) - 9% Trulieve Cannabis Swap Rec (OTC: TCNNF) - 8%

(OTC: TCNNF) - 8% Innovative Industrial Proper (NYSE: IIPR) - 8%

(NYSE: IIPR) - 8% Terrascend Corp Swap Rec (OTC: TRSSF) - 5%

(OTC: TRSSF) - 5% Growgeneration Corp (NASDAQ: GRWG) - 5%

(NASDAQ: GRWG) - 5% Ayr Strategies Inc Swap Rec (OTC: AYRSF) - 5%

(OTC: AYRSF) - 5% Cresco Labs Inc Swap Rec (OTC: CRLBF) - 5%

(OTC: CRLBF) - 5% Columbia Care Inc Swap Rec (OTC: CCHWF) - 4%

(OTC: CCHWF) - 4% Harvest Health & Recreation Swap Rec (OTC: HRVSF) - 4%

(OTC: HRVSF) - 4% Charlottes Web Holdings Inc (OTC: CWEB) - 4%

(OTC: CWEB) - 4% Cbdmd Inc (NYSE: YCBD) - 4%

(NYSE: YCBD) - 4% Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdi (NASDAQ: CRBP) - 4%

(NASDAQ: CRBP) - 4% Planet 13 Holdings Swap Rec (OTC: PLNHF) - 4%

(OTC: PLNHF) - 4% Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARNA) - 3%

(NASDAQ: ARNA) - 3% Power Reit (NYSE: PW) - 3%

(NYSE: PW) - 3% Zynerba Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ZYNE) - 3%

(NASDAQ: ZYNE) - 3% Greenlane Holdings Inc - A (NASDAQ: GNLN) - 3%

(NASDAQ: GNLN) - 3% Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE: PKI) - 3%

(NYSE: PKI) - 3% Acreage Holdings Inc Swap Rec (OTC: ACRGF) - 2%

(OTC: ACRGF) - 2% Silver Spike Acquisition-A (NASDAQ: SSPK) - 2%

(NASDAQ: SSPK) - 2% Jushi Holdings Inc Swap Rec (OTC: JUSHF) - 2%

(OTC: JUSHF) - 2% Newage Inc (NASDAQ: NBEV) - 1%

(NASDAQ: NBEV) - 1% Akerna Corp (NASDAQ: KERN) - 1%

(NASDAQ: KERN) - 1% Cash - 1%

