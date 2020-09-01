Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 1, 2020
Gainers:
- Body & Mind Inc (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 17.73% at $0.29
- Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (TSE: XLY) shares closed up 12.50% at $0.18
- MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) shares closed up 11.54% at $0.29
- C21 Investments Inc (CSE: CXXIF) shares closed up 9.89% at $1.00
- Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTC: AXIM) shares closed up 9.61% at $70
- Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE: DN) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.58
- Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: NLBIF) shares closed up 8.01% at $1.74
- MediPharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) shares closed up 7.53% at $1.00
Losers:
- Vitality Biopharma (OTC: VBIO) shares closed down 40.91% at $0.13
- BetterLife Pharma Inc (CNSX: BETRF) shares closed down 36.89% at $1.18
- Better Choice Company Inc (OTC: BTTR) shares closed down 19.87% at $0.48
- Plus Products Inc (CSE: PLUS) shares closed down 18.89% at $0.73
- CannaPharmaRx Inc (OTC: CPMD) shares closed down 13.60% at $1.08
- TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: TILT) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.32
- Columbia Care Inc (OTC: CCHWF) shares closed down 9.25% at $3.63
