Cannabis Stock Gainers And Losers From September 1, 2020
Jose Rodrigo , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 01, 2020 6:03pm   Comments
Gainers:

  • Body & Mind Inc (OTC: BMMJ) shares closed up 17.73% at $0.29
  • Auxly Cannabis Group Inc (TSE: XLY) shares closed up 12.50% at $0.18
  • MedMen Enterprises Inc (CSE: MMEN) shares closed up 11.54% at $0.29
  • C21 Investments Inc (CSE: CXXIF) shares closed up 9.89% at $1.00
  • Axim Biotechnologies Inc (OTC: AXIM) shares closed up 9.61% at $70
  • Delta 9 Cannabis Inc (TSE: DN) shares closed up 9.43% at $0.58
  • Harvest Health & Recreation Inc (OTC: NLBIF) shares closed up 8.01% at $1.74
  • MediPharm Labs Corp (TSE:LABS) shares closed up 7.53% at $1.00

Losers:

  • Vitality Biopharma (OTC: VBIO) shares closed down 40.91% at $0.13
  • BetterLife Pharma Inc (CNSX: BETRF) shares closed down 36.89% at $1.18
  • Better Choice Company Inc (OTC: BTTR) shares closed down 19.87% at $0.48
  • Plus Products Inc (CSE: PLUS) shares closed down 18.89% at $0.73
  • CannaPharmaRx Inc (OTC: CPMD) shares closed down 13.60% at $1.08
  • TILT Holdings Inc (OTC: TILT) shares closed down 9.71% at $0.32
  • Columbia Care Inc (OTC: CCHWF) shares closed down 9.25% at $3.63

Lead image by Ilona Szentivanyi. Copyright: Benzinga.

© 2020 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

