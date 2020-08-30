Video: Radio Free Cannabis - From Activist To Executive, The Path To An Ethical Industry

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 13: From Activist To Executive, The Path To An Ethical Industry

Founder and President of 4Front Ventures Corp (OTC: FFNTF) (CNSX: FFNT), Kris Krane is more than just a successful cannabis industry businessman; he is an activist at heart.

There is much to learn from Kris's journey of cannabis activism to a cannabis business career. He has played an invaluable role in helping push cannabis reform forward, which makes him uniquely qualified in sharing his insights with the global tribe. An episode not to be missed for all the young activists listening to this show who are also considering a career in the legal industry.

See Also

Please send all inquiries to; RadioFreeCannabis@SteveDeAngelo.com

Please kindly donate to the Last Prisoner Project.

Intro Music Soul Majestic.