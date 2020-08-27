Curaleaf Opens 30th Florida Store In Tampa

Dispensary operator Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) is cutting the ribbon on a new store in Tampa.

Curaleaf Tampa is the second out of three stores within the Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater metropolitan area the company opted to launch during the quarter.

The new retail location — located at 3030 W. Gandy Blvd. — is Curaleaf's 89th dispensary in the country, and 30th location in Florida.

The opening of the store in Tampa is coming on the heels of the Clearwater location's launching earlier this week.

In response to the current health crisis, the newly opened store offers contactless and cashless payments as well as curbside service.

The announcement comes the same day Curaleaf rival Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF) opened a new Florida store.

"Tampa is a unique and diverse community that we look forward to serving as Curaleaf expands our retail footprint in the market," said Curaleaf president Joe Bayern said. "Our South Tampa dispensary allows us to further build a sense of community with our patients and expands their access to high-quality brands like Select."

The company noted that it had hired an average of 11 employees per each newly launched store. In total, Curaleaf created 772 jobs within Florida. Moreover, it's one of the companies in the cannabis sector that are currently hiring.

