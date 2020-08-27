Trulieve Introduces Edibles In Florida

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), which recently expanded its TruPowder line, is introducing an assortment of edible cannabis products to patients in Florida.

The announcement comes upon the finalization of regulations from the Florida Department of Health regarding the sale of edible cannabis products as well as product approval.

Trulieve has constructed a 10,000 square feet commercial-grade kitchen at its Quincy-based production facility.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company said that its production team would utilize the new kitchen for manufacturing as well as testing and developing new offerings.

In addition, Trulieve has teamed up with several edible brands, including Binske, Bhang, District Edibles, and Love's Oven to develop its edible offerings further.

Trulieve CEO Kim Rivers expects that edibles would account for a "sizable share" of overall sales, adding that "demand is there."

"We are glad to finally be able to offer edibles as yet another option for medical cannabis patients across Florida," Rivers stated Thursday.

She believes that they are "well-positioned to meet the expected market demand for edibles."

Meantime, the company continues to build its footprint, as it managed to launch seven additional stores since May when it hit the milestone of operating 50 stores within the country.

Courtesy photo