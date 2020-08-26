Talking 10 Years of Operation with The Green Solution's Kyle Speidell

In October, Colorado-based The Green Solution (TGS) will celebrate ten years in operation. The veteran-owned, vertically integrated company features 21 dispensaries across The Centennial State.

Co-founder Kyle Speidell recently spoke with Benzinga to discuss the milestone, the local market and next steps for the cannabis brand.

A Changing Marketplace

The Colorado cannabis market has evolved across the board.

"It's changed from not only a perspective of quality control and product selection but legislative accessibility," said Speidell. "Every year we've been able to build the business bigger and more consumer-minded than we had the previous year."

The milestones, he explained, are "incredibly rewarding."

Business building includes team growth, with TGS now employing over 800 people across the state.

Speidell also pointed out that consistency was key in building a statewide brand reputation.

Consistency extends from cultivation to customer service. Creating that level of consistency was key to establishing the brand's quality and furthering convictions of the team.

He said the company took such effort so that TGS could "prove to the world" that it is a long term sustainable business that "was here to help people, not to provide a service, but to be an opportunity for everybody."

Colorado 'Nailed It'

Speidell said that while Colorado is heading in the right direction, legislative concerns center on familiar topics for the state, namely consumption lounges and delivery.

While focusing on a growing market, the co-founder says the state must maintain the market it has developed over the past decade.

"We also have to be very responsible not to jeopardize what we've already created, making sure that there is still stability in the future," he said. "We've done an amazing job with Colorado being at the forefront of this [market] considering how many other ways it could have been developed. I think Colorado nailed it."

Next Steps for The Green Solution

With a decade of operations in October, Speidell said that more news is expected to be announced in the coming days, but could not provide specifics at this time.

However, Speidell did elaborate on the company's acquisition with major integrated operator Columbia Care Inc. (OTCMKTS: CCHWF), which was announced in November 2019, and valued at $140 million.

The closing was delayed due to COVID-19, but is expected to close on Sept. 1 — once due diligence and the needed regulator approvals are completed.

The deal is expected to help TGS "raise the bar" of the industry while establishing further longevity for the company he founded ten years ago.

