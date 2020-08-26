Quarterly Earnings: Vireo, Rubicon, TILT

As another busy week unfolds, several cannabis companies released their quarterly earnings reports. Here's a summary:

Vireo's Revenue Rose 70% YoY, Operating Cost Structure Improves

Cannabis company Vireo Health International Inc. (CNSX: VREO) (OTCQX: VREOF) revealed Wednesday its total revenue, including contributions from discontinued operations, amounted to $12.2 million in the second quarter of 2020.

That's up by 70% compared to the same period last year.

Its retail revenue increased by 46% over the year to roughly $9.2 million.

The Minneapolis-based company reported the gross profit (before fair value adjustments) of $3.5 million, or 32 % of revenue, versus $3 million in the second quarter of 2019.

Total operating expenses amounted to $15.4 million for the period ended June 30, while other expenses were $3.4 million.

Vireo posted a net loss of $7.7 million during the quarter.

"Our second-quarter results were in-line with our expectations both in terms of revenue growth and operating expenses," said Kyle Kingsley, M.D., the company's founder and CEO.

Meantime, in June, the co-founder and former CEO of Canopy Growth (NYSE: CGC), Bruce Linton, left the company after serving for seven months as executive chairman. Shortly after, Vireo hired John Heller as its new CFO.

Rubicon's Revenue Spikes 140% Sequentially

Rubicon Organics Inc. (CSE: ROMJ) (OTCQX: ROMJF) released its second-quarter earnings report on Wednesday.

The Vancouver-based company reported a 140% sequential increase in gross revenue over the period to CA$1.2 million.

Rubicon also posted a net loss of CA$1.8 million for the quarter, compared to a loss of around CA$3.8 million in the same quarter last year.

Other quarterly highlights include achieving the first full quarter of fully planted cultivation at its Delta, British Columbia-based facility, obtaining of Health Canada's medical sales license, and completion of previously upsized $13.5 million private placement, to name a few.

In addition, the company also formed and expanded its distribution channels within Canada.

"Our team at Rubicon Organics achieved a number of very significant milestones," commented the company's CEO Jesse McConnell.

TILT Revenue Drops By 9% Sequentially To $38.6M In Q2

TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTCQB: TLLTF), which recently welcomed 'Diddy' Protégé Dia Simms to its board of directors, disclosed Tuesday second quarter and half-year financial and operating results.

Its revenue dropped by 9% sequentially and 1% over the year to $38.6 million during the quarter.

Moreover, cannabis revenues for the first six months of 2020 were up by 196% year-over-year.

The Phoenix-based company posted a gross margin of 28.3%, up by 63 bps compared to the previous quarter, and 384 bps from the corresponding quarter of 2019.

Positive adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, down by $500,000 sequentially, and up by $5.2 million over the year.

The company's cash and cash equivalents increased $2.1 million, or 25% over the quarter to $10.5 million.

In addition, operating expenses declined by 76% year-over-year.

Mark Scatterday, the company's CEO, said that they generated positive adjusted EBITDA "for a second consecutive quarter…while navigating the effects COVID-19."