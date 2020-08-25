Tweedleaf Is A Colorado-Based Cannabis Company With Plans To Expand

This special presentation from Tweedleaf comes from Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference that took place on August 18. Click here for more coverage of this event with presentations from some of the top CEOs, investors and lenders in the cannabis space.

Based in Colorado, Tweedleaf is a dispensary brand that’s been in business for 7 years. And among the company’s main goals is to cultivate and provide consumers the best possible cannabis experience. The Company currently cultivates approximately 120 different genetic varieties of cannabis.

“We typically get amazing reviews from our customers. We’re one of the highest-rated dispensary operations in the state of Colorado. Our customer satisfaction rates are amongst the highest in the cannabis industry,” said John Kaweske CEO of Tweedleaf.

Tweedleaf works with over 45,000 patients and customers to help them find the right cannabis options. Tweedleaf’s cannabis is 100% tested and validated, indoor controlled and organically gardened, and grown from a team of expert cultivators.

Tweedleaf has sold over 140,000 branded products to date this year. The company is also 90% vertically integrated and currently produces 40,000 manufactured concentrates per month that are going into the Colorado market under the brand Xleaf.

Tweedleaf either directly or through North Star Holdings, Inc has licenses in Colorado, California and Nevada with 6 dispensaries in operation and 2 in the process of closing. The company currently has plans to expand within Colorado and to other states.

“We’re looking for partners and expansion capital to continue our growth and expand in Colarado as well as additional states,” said Kaweske.

Photo by Esteban Lopez on Unsplash