Trulieve Launches 2 New TruPowder Flavors

Trulieve Cannabis Corp. (CSE: TRUL) (OTCQX: TCNNF), which recently launched its 57th store nationwide, opted to expand its offering by adding two new flavors to the TruPowder line.

The Tallahassee, Florida-based company launched Vanilla Cream and Lemon TruPowder flavors. Both flavors are available in Trulieve retail locations across the state starting Tuesday.

TruPowder is a powder that consists of encapsulated, nano-sized cannabinoids. It utilizes technology that uses sound waves to achieve exceptionally small cannabinoids.

Trulieve's CMO Valda Coryat said they're "excited" with their TruPowder line's newest expansion.

"We are focused on delivering an exceptional and differentiated customer experience, and that includes offering the broadest selection of high-quality cannabis products," added Coryat.

The company noted that research has shown that nano-sized medicines demonstrate higher bioavailability and are faster-acting than traditional oral medicines.

Meanwhile, Trulieve has made some shifts in its leadership earlier this year.

In June, it expanded its board of directors by tapping Susan Thronson and Thomas Millner.

Moreover, last month, the company welcomed David Lummas to the position of its first chief of staff. He also joined its executive leadership team, the company confirmed.