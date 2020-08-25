Caliva Announces Massive Cannabis Delivery Expansion, New Scheduled Delivery Service

Cannabis brand Caliva has expanded its in-house, direct-to-consumer delivery services in California to include an additional 96 cities located in the Bay Area and Los Angeles.

The company is now able to deliver cannabis to roughly 5 million additional customers, executives told Benzinga. This means Caliva can service almost 50% of California’s population, with a total delivery range of 19 counties and 223 cities.

“We are excited to announce Caliva’s in-house delivery expansion, as it helps us get one step closer to our overall goal of providing seamless access to cannabis for all kinds of consumers,” Caliva President Steve Allan told Bezinga. “Even before COVID-19, we had been prioritizing our DTC services and ramping up our delivery efforts knowing that, just like in any other industry, convenience is top of mind for our customers. Not everyone has access to a car or time in their days to physically visit our retail stores and purchase products, making delivery crucial to recruiting and retaining new patrons.”

In tandem with the expansion, Caliva launched a new scheduled delivery service to provide customers with more control over when they receive their product. In the coming weeks, the company will also roll out Mobile Express Delivery in select cities; this new feature will allow customers to order products from a pre-selected menu and get them delivered within the hour.

“We continue to add new locations for our delivery, expanding beyond our current hubs which are focused on both the greater Bay Area and Los Angeles areas to the Central Valley in Q4 and beyond in 2021," Allan said." This compliments our omnichannel DTC service which allows for online ordering for both delivery and pickup, both in-store and curbside. Further, we are also rolling out a new, socially distant drive-up service for our San Jose flagship dispensary in the coming weeks, which will provide yet another avenue for consumers to access our products."