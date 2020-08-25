Video: Episode 12: Radio Free Cannabis - How A Catholic Principal Embraced Cannabis

Coming to you from high (very HIGH) in the hills of Oakland, California, hosted by Steve DeAngelo, "the father of the legal cannabis industry," Radio Free Cannabis is the voice of the global cannabis freedom movement.

Translated into 195 different languages, RFC features news, discussion, and commentary of interest to people who love the cannabis plant and understand it as a force for peace and justice. Today there are hundreds of millions of us on Planet Earth, and collectively we are larger than all but the largest nations.

If all of us who love cannabis can figure out how to talk to each other, and how to take common action, we can change this world into the one we all really want to live in.

Catalyzing that dialog and building that decision-making structure is the mission of Radio Free Cannabis.

Episode 12: How A Catholic Principal Embraced Cannabis

Sue Taylor is the CEO of The Farmacy, an innovative dispensary in Berkeley, CA with a focus on serving the senior community, but if you would have told her that one day she would be a powerhouse in the cannabis industry, she would be the first one to laugh at the idea. Hear her incredible journey and how her perception towards cannabis shifted in the most unexpected way; saving her life. It’s a story that every young person contemplating a career in cannabis should know. Be divinely inspired by her words of wisdom and spiritual guidance.

Please send all inquiries to; RadioFreeCannabis@SteveDeAngelo.com

Please kindly donate to the Last Prisoner Project.

Intro Music Soul Majestic.