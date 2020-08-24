Market Overview

Jupiter Research Launches New Cannabis Vape Features, Packaging
Javier Hasse , Benzinga Staff Writer  
 
August 24, 2020 1:12pm   Comments
On Friday, TILT Holdings Inc. (CSE: TILT) (OTC: TLLTF) subsidiary Jupiter Research launched a new, customizable time-interval-metered dosage delivery system for cannabis vaporization.

The new feature, called Dose-CTI, will be included on most Jupiter devices, allowing extractors and licensed processors to give their customers more control over their cannabis vaping experience.

The company also announced last week it would be offering Kinder-Safe child-resistant packaging solutions to its clients.

Mark Scatterday, CEO of TILT and Jupiter’s founder, told Benzinga, “Jupiter Research continues to be a market leader with a reputation for providing our customers the latest innovative technologies while upholding the highest standards for product quality and safety.

“By combining metered dose customization and child-safe packaging with Jupiter’s existing, award-winning CCELL® technology, we’re delivering a diverse product portfolio designed to meet the vaporization industry’s most critical needs.”

Acquired by TILT in 2019, Jupiter is focused on driving continuous vape tech innovation, partnering with more than 800 brands around the world, including the likes of Curaleaf Holdings Inc (OTC: CURLF) and Surterra, to provide vaporization hardware quality, reliability and variety.

Courtesy image.

