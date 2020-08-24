Curaleaf Opens Its 29th Store In Clearwater, Florida

Cannabis company Curaleaf Holdings Inc. (CSE: CURA) (OTCQX: CURLF) has cut the ribbon on its new retail location in Clearwater, Florida.

The new store, located at 2082 Gulf to Bay Boulevard, is the company's 29th location in the Sunshine State. Offerings will include Curaleaf and Select brand products.

In response to the current health crisis, the store will offer curbside service as well as contactless and cashless payment.

"Curaleaf remains committed to the Florida market and its patients by providing high-quality medical cannabis products and new consumption formats that make cannabis accessible for all," the company's President Joe Bayern said in a statement. "We are thrilled to open Clearwater and support the health and wellness needs of more Floridians."

Meanwhile, in June, the Wakefield, Massachusetts-based company expanded its Select brand's footprint in four additional states, including Ohio, Florida, Maine, and Massachusetts.

Curaleaf’s Recent Deals

Some of its recent moves include the closing of the acquisitions of Virginia's Kitchen which is doing business as BlueKudu, and GR Companies Inc., which is doing business as Grassroots, as well as teaming up with Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE: IIPR) over a $5.5 million worth property in Blue Anchor, New Jersey, which the San Diego-based Cannabis REIT purchased.

Under the BlueKudu acquisition deal, Curalef agreed to operate an 8,400-square-foot infusion kitchen and processing facility in Denver.

The Grassroots' transaction expanded the company's operational, processing and cultivation capacities as well as coverage to five additional states.

Pursuant to the deal with IIP, Curaleaf opted to operate the property through its subsidiary. The REIT agreed to fund tenant improvements made by Curaleeaf with up to $29.5 million.

Courtesy photo