Cannabis Movers & Shakers: Aleafia, Clever Leaves, Boldt Runners, Nabis, Leafly, CannaSafe

Peruse the latest corporate shake ups in the cannabis industry:

Aleafia Health Appoints Tricia Symmes As CCO

Medical marijuana company Aleafia Health Inc. (TSX: AH) (OTCQX: ALEAF) appointed Tricia Symmes as its chief commercial officer.

The decision is effective Thursday, August 27, the company confirmed Friday.

Symmes spent over two decades serving as a senior executive across pharmaceutical, consumer packaged goods, and cannabis industries, including the position of General Manager at WeedMD Inc.’s (TSX-V: WMD) (OTCQX: WDDMF) CX Industries.

While at Aleafia, she will oversee the development and execution of product launching as well as sales, marketing, and corporate development initiatives.

“Tricia’s leadership experience comes up at an exciting juncture for Aleafia Health as we strengthen and expand our adult-use and medical portfolios with new, differentiated health and wellness products,” said CEO Geoffrey Benic.

Clever Leaves Welcomes David Kastin To Its Ranks

Clever Leaves, which recently merged with Schultze Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SAMA) to form Clever Leaves Holdings Inc., tapped David Kastin to supervise its global legal activities and policies.

Kastin will serve as the General Counsel and Corporate Secretary, the company said Wednesday.

During his career, Kastin served at The Vitamin Shoppe, where he oversaw the privatization and sale of their business to the Franchise Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FRG), and as General Counsel to Town Sports International Holdings (NASDAQ: CLUB), to name a few.

Kyle Detwiler, Clever Leaves’ CEO, said they are thrilled to work with Kastin, “given his unique experience within the CBD and health and wellness verticals, and recognizing his years spent working with the SEC.”

Former Altria Exec Peter Diatelevi Named Boldt Runners CEO, Mandel To Helm The Board

Cannadips CBD-maker Boldt Runners Corp. announced Peter Diatelevi as its new CEO.

Diatelevi would help the company to finalize its $5 million Series A fundraising round.

He brings more than twenty years of experience in sales.

During his time in Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) he held several senior executive roles.

According to a Tuesday press release, the company's co-founder Case Mandel would serve as President and chairman of the board.

He will also continue to oversee the product innovation, and the direction of the product and brand, the press release said.

Mandel said that he is "excited to hand off CEO duties” to Diatelevi because he "is the right person for the job."

Nabis Holdings Welcomes James Tworek To The Board

Nabis Holdings Inc. (CSE: NAB) (OTCQB: NABIF), an investment company focused on the cannabis sector, welcomed James Tworek to the board of directors., following the resignation of Director Yoni Ashurov.

Tworek is Gaia Grow Corporation’s (CSE: GAIA) co-Founder, President, and Director, and also serves as an Independent Director at Robix Environmental Technologies Inc. (CSE: RZX), the company noted Wednesday.

CEO Shay Shnet thanked Yoni for his contributions, adding he is “extremely pleased to welcome James C. Tworek to the Board.”

Meanwhile, in June, Nabis acquired 49 percent of Israel-based Cannova Medical.

In addition, the Vancouver-based company has the option to buy out the rest of the company’s shares.

Canntab Therapeutics Named Larry Latowsky CEO

Larry Latowsky, who was initially appointed Canntab Therapeutics Limited's (CSE: PILL.CN) (OTCQB: CTABF) (FRA: TBF1.F) advisor, is named the company's CEO.

According to a Wednesday update, he served in several leadership positions during his career, sharpening his wholesale and retail skills.

Latowsky was President and CEO of Drug Trading Company and President and CEO of Katz Group Canada, to name a few.

Latowsky is "excited to join Canntab on a full-time basis," adding that he does not doubt that they will "continue to build a successful business which will benefit all of our shareholders."

Leafly Appoints Yoko Miyashita As CEO

Cannabis platform Leafly confirmed that its General Counsel, Yoko Miyashita, will helm the company.

Miyashita was appointed CEO on Tuesday.

She joined Leafly in 2019. Prior to that, she worked at Getty Images as General Counsel.

Miyashita highlighted that Leafly has an “opportunity to support the growth of cannabis businesses,” adding that they “have the team and the platform to help fulfill many of the promises of legalization.”

CannaSafe Names Bosco Ramirez VP Of Operations

Cannabis testing lab CannaSafe named Bosco Ramirez as vice president of Operations.

Ramirez honed his skills for over three decades, serving in a number of testing companies within the environment and food industries.

He spent over 25 at Eurofins TestAmerica, where he served in several positions, including the role of President of one of the business units dedicated to testing Potable Water in 2017.

He is born and raised in Central America and holds a Bachelor’s degree in Chemistry from San Jose State University.

Meanwhile, in May, CannaSafe named its former President Aaron Riley, CEO.