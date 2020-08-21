What You Need To Know About Wyclef Jean's Cannabis Venture

By Melanie Erbar.

A few months ago, rapper Wyclef Jean — former member of The Fugees — announced a partnership with the cannabis lifestyle brand Cali Life to create his BOOM BAP collection.

The product line features synthetic free, pre-rolled hemp blunts infused with dried flower, flavoured distillates and kief, assuring an intense and uplifting high, as advertised by Cali Life.

Catering to a variety of tastes, customers can choose between three strains named after the musician’s songs — the sativa Fast Car Banana, and hybrids Faded Butterfly Clementine and Gone ‘Til November Mango.

The BOOM BAP collection is set to appear in the Cali Life dispensaries throughout Los Angeles this month, alongside the brand’s flower buds and vape pens.

BOOM BAP On A Mission

While the Haitian rapper rose to fame in the early 90’s as member of the hip hop group Fugees, politics and immigration policies have played a crucial role in his life. Immigrating from Haiti at the age of nine, he went on to become a three-time Grammy winner, millionaire and cannabis advocate. Creating BOOM BAP was another opportunity for Wyclef to invest in what he believes in.

“Experiencing the American dream as an immigrant and son of a preacher who was also a farmer has inspired me to become a social entrepreneur”, he told Rolling Stone, emphasizing that contributing to the growth of a new economic sector is substantial for generating social equity.

Furthermore, the musician hopes that his efforts to promote an informed and conscious cannabis consumption with the BOOM BAP line will trickle down to his native country. “I am glad I waited to partner up with Cali Life. Not only will we bring more jobs, which I am excited about, I am also hopeful that maybe my native land and the parliament will someday pass legislation so Haiti can grow and export cannabis”, he said.

Wyclef’s involvement in politics dates back over a decade, when he filed for candidacy in the 2010 Haitian presidential election, but was ruled ineligible for office due to his long term residency in the U.S.

He also ran his own charity organizationm Yéle Haiti, from 2005 to 2012. The group is focused on gathering funds for Haiti’s development. This decade seems like his efforts will be redirected to establishing himself in the cannabis industry, alongside his colleagues Jay-Z, Snoop Dogg and B-Real.

Photo via YouTube.