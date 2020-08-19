RWB Enters Supply Deal With Critical 39

Red White & Bloom Brands Inc. (CSE: RWB) (OTCQX: RWBYF) entered a supply deal with 39 Industries, LLC, which is operating as Critical 39.

Under the $20 million worth growing and sales agreement, which is open to an extension to 2022, RWB opted to produce premium and proprietary smokable hemp flower at its 3.6 million square feet, Granville, Illinois-based facility.

The Toronto-based company said Wednesday that cultivation would be conducted in accordance with Good Agricultural Practices.

Pursuant to the deal, Critical 39 provided RWB with 100,000 seeds.

“The combination of the robust genetics provided by Critical 39 and the skilled team at our Illinois facility will allow us to deliver finished goods that will command a premium price point and deliver on consumer demand for top shelf products,” commented Anne Hyde, President of RWB’s Mid-American Growers.

Critical 39’s CEO Lawrence Sowell said they are proud of the new partnership with the RWB.

It would “fulfill whole flower demand from our CPG distributors and end user consumers,” continued Sowell. “We anticipate this is just the first step of an expanding relationship.”

Meantime, some of the RWB’s recent moves include acquiring Platinum Vape and disclosing an intention to exercise an option to take over an investee – PharmaCo – in which it invested in 2018.

In addition, the purchase of Platinum Vape is valued between $35 million and $60 million.

