Parallel's Surterra Wellness Brand Teams Up With Cannabis LAB

Parallel, formerly Surterra Wellness, teamed up with Cannabis LAB to create an array of educational programs for cannabis industry professionals.

The two parties agreed to develop podcasts, speaker series, and other programs that will promote professional development within the Florida market.

The Florida-based organization is centered around education, connection, and empowering of experts in the business.

Through the collaboration, Parallel said it opted to "bring their skill sets" to the cannabis space in Florida.

In addition, it also intends to promote media and employment opportunities.

Parallel's Surterra Wellness cannabis retail brand offers a wide range of products, including vaporizers, tincture oils, topical patches, theragels, and lotions.

Moreover, the brand is currently Cannabis LAB's official annual corporate sponsor.

Last month, Surterra Wellness introduced its line of medical cannabis tinctures for Texas-based consumers.

Cannabis LAB's founder Robert Friedman said Tuesday they are "thrilled" to collaborate with the cannabis brand, adding they are "eager to share Parallel's wealth of industry knowledge with our business community."

Liz Conway, Parallel's President, Florida, seconded Friedman highlighting that "Florida has one of the most vibrant cannabis markets in the country."

"We believe it is vital to not only equip professionals with the knowledge and skills that are necessary to thrive in this competitive market but to also play a role in helping Florida residents improve their well-being," added Conway.

Courtesy photo