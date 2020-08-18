2 Cannabis Products You Can Buy To Support The Last Prisoner Project: BLM Flower Blend And A Pipe

Popular pre-rolls brand Lady Jays has joined forces with several Oregon cannabis companies in releasing a special edition “BLM Blend” to support brown and black communities.

Featuring flower from Indoor Orchards, 100% of the proceeds will be donated to the Last Prisoner Project, a coalition of cannabis industry leaders, executives and artists dedicated to bringing restorative justice to the cannabis industry.

"The cannabis community has really stepped up, and we are both humbled and grateful for partners like Lady Jays who support our mission to help those negatively and disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis,” says Last Prisoner Project managing director Mary Bailey.

The Lady Jays special edition pre-roll packs are available at Farma, Eden, Serra and Electric Lettuce in Portland, and Rogue Valley Cannabis in Southern Oregon. The Lady Jays team will be promoting the “BLM Blend” and curating a series of vendor days at participating dispensaries August 17-23. Each company involved will be donating their share of the sales.

“Due to the current state of the country, the need for change, and the unfairness of profiting from an industry that has been built on the backs of people of color, we’ve chosen The Last Prisoner Project as the ideal organization to benefit from this collaboration,” says Lady Jays co-founder Jade Daniels.

Lady Jays, a female-owned company emphasizing inclusivity and individuality, is called to do our part in standing up to racial and social injustices.

The Last Prisoner Project is a cannabis and criminal justice reform team fighting to free every last prisoner incarcerated for cannabis by focusing on three key criminal justice reform initiatives: prisoner release, record clearing through clemency and expungement, and re-entry programs.

The GRAV Spoon

Also supporting the Last Prisoner Project is GRAV, a handcrafted glass smoking accessories maker, which released a limited edition, co-branded spoon to benefit LPP.

100% of the proceeds will be used to fight for restorative justice.



