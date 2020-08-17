Britannia Bud CEO Discusses Opportunity In The UK's CBD Market

Don’t miss this opportunity to connect with THE cannabis movers and shakers from across the globe during Benzinga’s Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference on August 18. Among the attendees is Britannia Life Sciences.



CBD is becoming increasingly popular in many countries around the world. CBD, which stands for cannabidiol, is the second most prevalent active ingredient in cannabis. According to research conducted on this cannabis derivative, CBD has been clinically proven to help with treating some childhood epilepsy syndromes (Dravet syndrome and Lennox-Gastaut syndrome). In some of those cases, CBD was found to stop or lessen seizures.



CBD has also been used by many people to treat various types of chronic pain and others commonly report using CBD to manage their suffering from anxiety and insomnia.



As a more newly adopted treatment, CBD is finding broader acceptance amongst consumers around the world. In places like the U.K., CBD continues to grow in popularity with estimate. According to a 2019 report from the Centre of Medicinal Cannabis, between approximately 4-6 million U.K. adults have tried CBD and sales of CBD infused products account for over $375 million in annual sales.



Among companies who are working within the global CBD market is Britannia Life Sciences. This U.K.-focused company is building out a global supply chain to provide value-added services including formulations, testing and consumer evaluations to companies operating in the cosmetics, nutraceuticals and food business.



Britannia Life Sciences is uniquely positioned to profit from the high growth CBD market in the U.K. and believes they will be a global leader in a number of key areas such as novel foods, dossier preparation, product development and distribution. The company is acquiring a highly profitable, high margin laboratories business and believes that it can leverage the expertise of that business into a significant increase in profits in the next year with additional growth coming from the cannabis and CBD market.



“Cannabis is no different from any other industry, you need to build a resilient business that makes sense for the long-term,” said Shippen.



Photo by Kimzy Nanney on Unsplash