4 Takeaways From The FDA's CBD Accuracy Report

This article was originally published on Hoban Law Group, and appears here with permission.

Multiyear studies show the industry is improving but could be better

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) submitted a report to Congress in July outlining numerous studies the agency has conducted to determine the labeling accuracy of various cannabidiol (CBD) products.

As covered by Marijuana Moment, the report was the second mandated by Congress as part of the 2020 spending bill, requiring the agency to “perform a sampling study of the current CBD marketplace to determine the extent to which products are mislabeled or adulterated.” The FDA included data from various CBD studies conducted between 2014 and 2020.

“Together, this information will provide the agency with a better understanding of product characteristics in the current CBD marketplace and will help protect and promote public health,” the report said.

“The latest survey found that product label accuracy has improved regarding containing CBD and the amount since the earlier sampling,” Patrick Goggin, a senior attorney specializing in cannabis at the San Francisco-based Hoban Law Group, told CSP Daily News. “However, improvement is still needed for consumers. The FDA must speed up its process.”

