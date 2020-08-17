Liberty Health To Sell And Distribute Seed Junky Genetics Strains

Liberty Health Sciences Inc. (CSE: LHS) (OTCQX: LHSIF), which recently launched its 26th medical marijuana store in Florida, teamed up with the California-based Seed Junky Genetics to distribute and sell its cannabis strains.

Under the deal, the Toronto-based company intends to put SJG products on shelves of its Florida locations between November and December.

The SJG's proprietary strains portfolio includes Wedding Cake, Ice Cream Cake, The Soap, Christmas Tree, Georgia Pie, Kush Mints, LA Kush Cake, and Jealousy, to name a few.

Liberty Health CEO Victor Mancebo said Monday that this is a "historical moment" for the company.

"We are excited to introduce our patients to a true premium connoisseur cannabis product," continued Mancebo.

The news on the partnership is coming on the hills of the completion of the construction of Liberty’s new tissue culture lab, explained Mancebo.

SJG is developed by Jbeezy, a breeder with over five years of experience in mixing high THC and high terpene blends, the press release said.

Meantime, in January, Liberty partnered with iHeartJane, an e-commerce platform.

The company opted to utilize the platform to improve its online customer shopping experience.

Courtesy photo