Why CropKing Inc Believes Greenhouses Are The Future Of Cannabis Production

Controlled environment agriculture (CEA) is any form of agriculture that attempts to modify the environment around growing plants, cold frames, frost covers, or completely automated, fully controlled greenhouse spaces.



The earliest known iteration of CEA production was by Roman Emperor, Tiberius Caesar. In an attempt to eat more cucumbers as advised by his doctor, plants were placed on a moveable bed and would stay outside during appropriate weather. These beds were covered with a frame glazed with a transparent stone known as mica. And when weather conditions were unfavorable the beds were moved indoors.



Although, indoor agriculture has come a long way since then and is utilized for many different crops and plants.



In business for almost 40 years, CropKing Inc is a greenhouse manufacturer and hydroponic supply company that specializes in the production of both high-value veggie crops and cannabis. CropKing Inc focuses solely on controlled environment agriculture and has provided turn-key greenhouse operations in all 50 states and 20 different countries.



The Future Of Cannabis Production

CropKing Inc focuses heavily on grower training and education. The company works with many schools and universities to provide unique experiences and learning opportunities for the next generation of controlled environment agriculture specialists.



Due to cost efficiencies, as compared to facilities that rely heavily on artificial lighting, CropKing Inc believes that the majority of cannabis production will be done in greenhouses in the future.



“We have been working in the cannabis space for the past decade, and regularly see the exorbitant cost and poor production that is a direct result of the lack of understanding that CEA and efficient agricultural practices require,” said Brentlinger, CEO of CropKing Inc.



Brentlinger will be presenting at Benzinga’s upcoming Virtual Cannabis Capital Conference. He will be discussing controlled environment agriculture best practices, nuances, and common pitfalls that when accounted for early on can save millions of dollars down the road.



“The margins available in cannabis point to the opportunities available in this space. But, the way many commercial cannabis facilities are being built will not lead to efficient production methods which almost all producers will need in order to survive in agriculture long term,” said Brentlinger. “For the past decade, we have been helping growers implement these time-tested, cost-efficient methods that allow high quality and low cost to coexist.”



